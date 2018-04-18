Eastern Libyan military chief of staff survives car bomb attack

A car bomb hit the convoy of the chief of staff of the eastern Libyan military outside Benghazi on Wednesday, killing one person and wounding at least two other people, though he himself survived, security and military officials said, Reuters reported.

Abdel-Razeq Nathouri was traveling from Benghazi to his base in al-Marj, a small eastern town, when his convoy was hit some 20 km (12 miles) outside Benghazi.

Nathouri, in a video which his office said was recorded after he had returned to his base, said a plot to assassinate him had failed.

Nathouri is chief of staff to forces run by Khalifa Haftar, who has been receiving medical treatment in Paris, a French source said on Friday, confirming earlier reports from Libyan officials and media.

No more details have been provided on the treatment of Haftar, whose forces control much of eastern Libya — home to some of the country’s biggest oilfields.