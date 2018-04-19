Opposition leader urges allies to blockade Armenia’s government facilities

The leader of the Civil Contract opposition party, MP Nikol Pashinyan, has urged his supporters to blockade all government facilities across the country, TASS reported.

"The whole country can hear me at the moment. I am urging everyone to head to government buildings, get into offices, paralyze the activity of the entire government sector," Pashinyan told a meeting late on Wednesday. He said "rural residents and residents of townships should compel all heads of local administrations to join the opposition movement".

On April 13, Armenia’s opposition started mass protests against the candidacy of former president Serzh Sargsyan for prime minister of the country. However, Sargsyan was elected Prime Minister on Tuesday amid the rallies.