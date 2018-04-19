Pakistan's long-delayed new airport to open on May 3, official says

2018-04-19 01:11 | www.trend.az | 2

A long-delayed new international airport for Pakistan’s capital, Islamabad, is set to open on May 3, a civil aviation official said on Wednesday during an advance tour of the facility, Reuters reported.

The new facility will replace cramped Benazir Bhutto International Airport, voted the worst airport in the world in 2014 by the “Guide to Sleeping in Airports” website.

The new Islamabad International Airport, 30 kilometers from the capital, will be capable of serving 9 million passengers per year and 50,000 metric tons of cargo.

It has been under construction for more than a decade, encountering repeated delays and missing deadlines for opening dating back to 2016. The May 3 opening date itself is a delay from the previous deadline of Friday.