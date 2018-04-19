Venezuela and Spain agree to restore ambassadors after spat

Venezuela and Spain said on Wednesday they would normalize relations and restore ambassadors after a spat in January that followed European Union sanctions against the South American nation, Reuters reported.

President Nicolas Maduro in January withdrew his envoy to Madrid in response to what he called “repeated meddling” in the country’s internal affairs, leading Spain to respond in kind.

The two countries “agreed to begin a process of normalizing diplomatic relations,” they said in a joint statement, adding that ambassadors would be restored in the coming days.

The European Union in January sanctioned a group of Venezuela officials over abuses associated with opposition protests, a move that followed a series of sanctions by Washington over similar issues.