Merkel, Macron meet to plot euro zone reform road map

2018-04-19

The leaders of Germany and France meet on Thursday to try to work out a common position on reforming the euro zone, a sensitive issue that is testing the new government in Berlin just a month after it took office, Reuters reported.

Chancellor Angela Merkel, who hosts President Emmanuel Macron for the working meeting, is under pressure from her conservative bloc in parliament not to agree to any reforms that result in German taxpayers funding profligate euro zone peers.

At a meeting with conservative lawmakers on Tuesday, she trod a careful line between Macron’s drive for bold reform and their push to retain scrutiny over any European Monetary Fund developed out of the existing euro zone bailout fund.

Officials in Berlin and Paris both express confidence that they will find a common stance before a European Union summit on June 28-29.

“I hear here and there talk of difficulties between the German and French governments on transforming the euro zone,” French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire told lawmakers in the lower house of parliament on Wednesday.

“Let me reassure you that the silent, secret, demanding work under way will allow us to reach a true Franco-German roadmap by the time of the next European summit in June,” he said, adding he expected a “sensible and ambitious compromise”.

In Berlin, a government spokeswoman said Germany and France “have the firm desire to find a joint way forward”, echoing Merkel’s own cooperative tone at a news conference on Tuesday.