White House urges Congress to confirm Pompeo as DoS head before Trump-Kim talks

2018-04-19

Congress must realize that swiftly confirming CIA Director Mike Pompeo to become the next Secretary of State is critical to US national security interests, White House spokesperson Sarah Sanders said in a Twitter post on Wednesday, Sputnik reported.

Sanders linked her statement to an earlier Tweet from President Donald Trump saying Pompeo met with Kim Jong-un in North Korea last week to discuss details for upcoming talks.

According to her, "Dems have an opportunity to put politics aside, acknowledge our national security is too important, and confirm Mike Pompeo."

At the same time, Senator Tom Cotton told a White House briefing that if the Senate Foreign Relations Committee (SFRC) refused to confirm CIA Director Mike Pompeo as secretary of state, the Republican Party would put the nomination before the full Senate and expect to win.