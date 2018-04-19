New York City to ban doors-off helicopter flights

New York City will no longer allow doors-off tourist helicopter flights to take off from the Downtown Manhattan Heliport, a consequence of a deadly crash last month, ABC News reported.

No doors-off flights currently depart the heliport in lower Manhattan, which is the only pad in the city where tourist flights originate, and the New York City Economic Development Corporation is instituting new rules to make sure it stays that way.

“It is our hope that by officially banning doors-off helicopter flights out of New York City, we will help improve air safety within the five boroughs,” said NYCEDC President James Patchett.