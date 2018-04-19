Delta jet makes emergency landing as smoke pours from engine

2018-04-19 05:05 | www.trend.az | 2

A Delta jet departing from the world's busiest airport made an emergency landing Wednesday after smoke was seen pouring from one of the plane's engines, Fox News reported.

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport tweeted that "after 6pm, smoke was reported coming from the engine of a departing aircraft."

The plane, which was departing for London, "immediately returned" and Aircraft Rescue and Fire Fighting (ARFF) officials "hosed down the aircraft's smoking engine."

The plane was towed back to the concourse with passengers aboard, the airport said. No injuries have been reported.