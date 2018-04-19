Pompeo met with Kim Jong Un over Easter weekend: Officials

CIA Director Mike Pompeo secretly met with Kim Jong Un to discuss setting up a meeting between the North Korean leader and President Donald Trump, two U.S. officials have confirmed to ABC News.

The trip to North Korea, first reported by the Washington Post, happened over Easter weekend.

Earlier on Tuesday, Trump himself confirmed there have been "direct talks at very high levels with North Korea."

The president, who confirmed the meeting in a tweet Wednesday morning, has said he hopes to meet with Kim as early as May or June. Trump said Tuesday that five locations have been discussed as possible venues.