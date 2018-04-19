Trump: I won't meet Kim Jong Un unless summit promises success

Speaking at Mar-a-Lago with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Wednesday, US President Donald Trump said he wouldn't take part in a summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un unless their meeting is likely to bear fruit, Sputnik reported.

The revelation that the two leaders had agreed to meet made for explosive news when it was announced last month, as it would be the first meeting of a sitting US president and a sitting North Korean leader since the end of active hostilities in the Korean War.

Trump remarked that CIA Director Mike Pompeo, who is now his secretary of state nominee, recently met with Kim and "worked hard" on the issue of returning the three American citizens detained in North Korea.

"I hope to have a very successful meeting. If we don't think it's going to be successful, we won't have it, we won't have it. If I think it's a meeting that is not going to be fruitful we're not going to go," Trump told reporters at the Mar-a-Lago press briefing.

"If the meeting — when I'm there — is not fruitful, I will respectfully leave the meeting, and we'll continue what we're doing," he added.