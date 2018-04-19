Trump, Abe agree to intensify talks on trade deals, differences remain

U.S. President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Wednesday agreed to intensify talks for "free, fair and reciprocal trade deals", but differences remained over the format of future trade deals, Xinhua reported.

"We have agreed to start talks for free, fair, and reciprocal trade deals at this time," visiting Abe said at a joint press conference with Trump at the Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.

While Japan was aware of the United States' interest in a bilateral free trade deal, Japan continued to prefer the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP), a regional trade deal among Pacific Rim countries, Abe said.

"Our country's position is that TPP is the best for both of the countries. And based on that position, we shall be dealing with the talks," he said.

However, Trump said he really prefers negotiating a one-on-one deal with Japan and he doesn't want to go back into the TPP.

"Unless they offer us a deal that we cannot refuse, I would not go back into TPP. We'll see what happens," Trump said.