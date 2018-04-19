Russia 'skeptical' about OPCW statement on BZ chemical

Russia remains skeptical about the OPCW Technical Secretariat’s statement on chemical BZ and urges to disclose all information related to the Skripal case, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told TASS.

"We regard skeptically the statement made by OPCW Technical Secretariat’s management since it does not jibe with the data we received analyzing the OPCW report. The situation with BZ substance, depicted in the statement, is disputable, mildly speaking," she said.