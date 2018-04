Video from inauguration of Azerbaijani President llham Aliyev

2018-04-19 10:47 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 19

Trend:

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev’s inauguration was held at Milli Majlis (parliament) on April 18.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva and family members.

Baku Media Center has filmed the ceremony.

Trend presents the video:

