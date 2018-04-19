State Security Service: Threat of terrorism remains low in Georgia

The head of Georgia’s State Security Service Vakhtang Gomelauri stated in parliament today that the threat of terrorism remains low in Georgia, Agenda reports.

Gomelauri told lawmakers that in 2017 the State Security Service managed to prevent terrorist acts, referring to the November 22-23 and December 26 large-scale anti-terrorism raids in Georgia, which saw the death of the Islamic State terrorist Achmed Chatayev and his accomplices and the arrest of several individuals on terrorism related charges.

There were attempts to finance terrorism in Georgia last year, as well as to support terrorism ideas and radicalise some Georgian citizens. The Security Service acted in line with law to prevent terrorism attacks, neutralise threats and reveal suspects,” Gomelauri said.