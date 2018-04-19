Parliament of Kyrgyzstan expresses no confidence in government

2018-04-19 11:23 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 19

By Ali Mustafayev – Trend:

The Parliament of Kyrgyzstan expressed no confidence in the government of the republic headed by Prime Minister Sapar Isakov, said the chairman of the Committee on Constitutional Legislation, State Structure, Judicial and Legal Issues Kanat Kerezbekov said at the parliament's meeting, the press service of the Kyrgyz parliament said in a message.

Kerezbekov added that the Committee on Constitutional Legislation, State Structure, Judicial and Legal Issues and Parliamentary Regulations decided to raise the issue of expressing no confidence in the government of Kyrgyzstan for consideration by the parliament members.