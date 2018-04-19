Powerful earthquake jolts South Iran (VIDEO)

An earthquake measuring 5.9 on the Richter scale shook Iranian southern province of Bushehr on April 19.

The tremors occurred at 11:04 local time (UTC ‎+4:30), according to a report from the seismography center affiliated with Tehran University Geophysics Institute, Iran's state-run IRINN TV reported.

The earthquake's epicenter was located at a depth of 18 kilometers underground and in an area of 51.56 degrees in longitude and 28.35 degrees in latitude near the city of Kaki.

There was no immediate report on possible casualties or damage.