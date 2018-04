Demand at auction of Azerbaijan's Central Bank significantly exceeds supply

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 19

By Ilkin Shafiyev - Trend:

The Central Bank of Azerbaijan placed short-term bonds in the amount of 250 million manats at the Baku stock exchange (BSE) during the auction on 18 April, BSE said in a message.

The maturity of the securities is 28 days.