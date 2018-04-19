Shootout between Turkey’s servicemen, PKK militants in country’s province

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 19

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Shootout occurred between Turkey’s servicemen and the militants of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) in the country's south-eastern Sirnak province, the Turkish media reported April 19.

Reportedly, four PKK militants were killed during the shootout.

The conflict between Turkey and the PKK, which demands the creation of an independent Kurdish state, has continued for more than 30 years and has claimed more than 40,000 lives.