Turkey’s police confiscate big consignment of drugs

2018-04-19 11:49 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 19

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

The police of Turkey’s Adana province confiscated 160 kilograms of heroin during a special operation against drug dealers, the Adana police said April 19.

Reportedly, some individuals were detained during the operation and all of them are Turkish citizens.

In January-February 2018, 3,722 kilograms of heroin have been confiscated, the Turkish Interior Ministry said previously.

During the reporting period, 16,802 kilograms of psychotropic substances and 202 kilograms of Bonzai drugs were confiscated in Turkey.