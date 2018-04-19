Will Russian ruble’s decline affect Azerbaijani manat?

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 19

By Azad Hasanli - Trend:

The recent fall of the Russian ruble will have no direct influence on Azerbaijan’s national currency, the manat, John Hardy, head of forex strategy at Saxo Bank, said in an interview with Trend and Azernews.

The Russian ruble began to fall in price against the backdrop of the US sanctions announced April 6. As a result, the exchange rate of the Russian ruble against the US dollar is about 61.4 RUB/USD.

So far, the move has been small enough in the ruble to avoid direct implications for economies like Azerbaijan’s, particularly because the oil price remains high, Hardy said.

Commenting on the further development of situation on the Russian currency market, Hardy said that he would be surprised to see the ruble strengthen beyond 60 versus the US dollar even if the threat of further sanctions fades.