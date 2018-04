Tajikistan, Turkey mull bilateral relations

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 19

Deputy Foreign Minister of Tajikistan Nizomiddin Zohidi received the Deputy Foreign Minister of Turkey Ahmet Yildiz in Dushanbe on April 18, Tajik media reported.

According to the information department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan, Ahmet Yildiz headed the Turkish delegation to attend the 23rd meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Economic Cooperation Organization in Dushanbe.