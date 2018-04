Kyrgyz diplomat at UNEC (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 19

Trend:

The event dedicated to the 25-th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan was held at UNEC.

The pro-rector for Science and Innovations of UNEC, the professor Sakit Yaqubov noted that, there were strong economic and political relations between the two countries. He emphasized the importance of diplomatic relations between Kyrgyzstan and Azerbaijan.