Iran determined to support Iraq until full eradication of IS

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 19

By Gazenfer Hamidov – Trend:

Iran’s Defense Minister Brigadier General Amir Hatami said that the Islamic Republic will continue its support to Iraq until complete eradication of the Islamic State (IS, ISIS, aka ISIL) terrorist group.

Hatami, who is in Iraq for first joint high commission for defense cooperation, made the remarks during a meeting with Falih Fayyadh, a senior leader in the Iraqi Hashd al-Shaabi militia and advisor on national security, the press office of Iran’s defense ministry reported.

Hatami said that Iran will stay besides Iraqi people and government with all of its capabilities in the fight against the IS as it did in the past.

The Iranian minister further criticized the recent missile attacks on Syria by the US-led coalition, saying the attack represents the continued intervention of foreigners in determining the fate of the regional countries.

Hatami said that all countries should respect Iraq’s national sovereignty, adding that regional countries should not use Iraq’s territory for their "political payback."

The Iranian minister referred to Iran-Iraq military cooperation in the fight against terrorism as a "a good model of bilateral cooperation," saying the other countries in the region could use this successful pattern.

Defense cooperation among Iran, Iraq and Syria and later the participation of Russia has become a symbol of the fight against terrorism in the region, he said.

He added that after complete annihilation of the terrorism, the cooperation could be a basis for further regional cooperation.

Hatami said that Iran is also ready to participate in Iraq’s reconstruction.

Iran’s defense minister arrived in Iraq on Wednesday for a two-day visit to exchange views with the country’s senior officials on bilateral security cooperation as well as the most recent regional developments.

