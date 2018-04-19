First time in history of Kyrgyzstan cabinet of ministers resigns due to no confidence vote

2018-04-19 12:44 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 19

By Ali Mustafayev – Trend:

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbay Jeenbekov signed a decree on the resignation of the cabinet of ministers headed by Sapar Isakov , the press service of the Kyrgyz president said.

The president's decision followed the vote of no confidence of the Kyrgyz parliament in the country's cabinet of ministers.

In 2017, the cabinet of ministers of Kyrgyzstan was headed by Jeenbekov for 8 months, who later resigned to take part in the presidential election.