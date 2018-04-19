UK retail sales suffer worst quarter in a year after March snow

2018-04-19 13:00 | www.trend.az | 2

British retail sales recorded their biggest quarterly fall in a year during the three months to March, after unusually cold and snowy weather kept shoppers at home, Reuters reports.

Retail sales volumes in March were 1.2 percent lower than the month before as a period of unseasonal snow and cold weather dubbed ‘The Beast from the East’ kept shoppers at home, a bigger fall than economists had expected in a Reuters poll.

For the first quarter as a whole, sales volumes dropped by 0.5 percent compared with the last three months of 2017, their biggest quarterly fall since the first quarter of 2017.

This is likely to trim gross domestic product growth in the first quarter by 0.03 percentage points, the ONS said.

However, the data may not cut much ice with the Bank of England, which last month said it expected the wintry weather to slow overall economic growth temporarily but not affect an underlying picture that pointed towards higher interest rates.

Other data this week - including slower-than-expected wage growth and a surprise drop in inflation - cast a small amount of doubt over what economists had seen as a near-certain BoE rate rise next month, only the second since the financial crisis.

But the BoE is likely to stick to its view that the labor market is primed for a pick-up in wages, as unemployment is at a 42-year low, leading to stronger consumer demand later this year as inflation continues to fall.

The ONS said automotive fuel sales fell particularly sharply in March, but that department stores reported strong online demand, especially in the run-up to Mother’s Day and Easter.

It said there was anecdotal evidence that food shoppers switched away from supermarkets to smaller local stores.

Britain’s economy underperformed its rivals last year as higher inflation - caused by the fall in the pound since June 2016’s Brexit vote - hurt the consumers’ spending power, though forecasts for a sharp downturn proved too pessimistic.