Russian General Staff head to meet with NATO top commander in Baku

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 19

Chief of General Staff of Russia's Armed Forces Gen. Valery Gerasimov paid a working visit to Baku, Azerbaijan, RIA Novosti news agency reported citing Russian Defense Ministry April 19.

“During the meeting, Gerasimov intends to meet with Supreme Allied Commander Europe of NATO Allied Command Operations Curtis Scaparrotti,” the message said.

According to the message, the sides will discuss the military activity of NATO and Russia in the European region, as well as the situation in Syria.

