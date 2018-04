President Aliyev receives Chief of General Staff of Russian Armed Forces

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 19

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev received a delegation led by the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, First Deputy Defense Minister Valery Gerasimov in Baku on April 19.

