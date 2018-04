President Aliyev receives NATO delegation

2018-04-19 13:46 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 19

Trend:

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev received a delegation led by the Supreme Allied Commander Europe (SACEUR) of NATO Allied Command Operations, Curtis Scaparrotti, in Baku on April 19.

Story still developing

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news