Turkey’s Central Bank transfers its gold reserves from US to Turkey

2018-04-19 14:27 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 19

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Turkey’s Central Bank has transferred its gold reserves stored in the US Federal Reserve System to Turkey, Turkish media reported April 19, citing sources in the government.

The total volume of the gold reserves of Turkey’s Central Bank stored in the US was 220 tons.