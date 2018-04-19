Russia demands compensation at WTO for U.S. steel tariffs

Russia is demanding compensation from the United States for its decision to impose worldwide tariffs on steel and aluminum, a Russian statement published by the World Trade Organization showed on Thursday, Reuters reports.

The United States maintains that the tariffs are based on national security concerns and fall outside the remit of the WTO rules, but Russia, China, India and the European Union have all objected, saying the tariffs appear to be “safeguards”, which require compensation for major exporting countries.