U.S. calls for keeping up pressure on North Korea ahead of summit

2018-04-19

The United States will be looking for support at a meeting on a landmark treaty banning the spread of nuclear weapons “to continue to put pressure on North Korea to fulfill its obligations”, the U.S. disarmament ambassador said on Thursday, Reuters reports.

“The United States remains committed to complete, verifiable and irreversible denuclearization of North Korea,” U.S. Disarmament Ambassador Robert Wood told a news conference in Geneva ahead of a two-week conference on the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) opening next Monday.