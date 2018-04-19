AZAL announces three new destinations within summer flight schedule (PHOTO)

2018-04-19 14:35 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 19

Trend:

Azerbaijan Airlines will launch direct flights to new destinations of its route map – to Dammam and Riyadh cities of Saudi Arabia (from June 15 to September 1), as well as to Tivat, the popular resort of Montenegro (from July 5 to September 15) within its summer flight schedule.

The flights will be operated on comfortable Airbus A320 airliners.

The air ticket includes free baggage allowance (up to 23 kg) and a full range of cold and hot onboard meals.