Azerbaijan's insurance market grows

2018-04-19 14:43 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 19

By Anvar Mammadov - Trend:

In January-March 2018, Azerbaijani insurance companies collected premiums for 193.12 million manats, which is by 28.2 percent more than the same period last year, according to the report of Azerbaijan’s Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FIMSA)

The insurance companies' payments during the reported period amounted to 60.29 million manats, which is slightly more than in January-March 2017.

According to the report, 81.3 percent of all fees in the market accounted for voluntary insurance, 18.7 percent for mandatory. As for the total volume of payments, the share of voluntary insurance made up 73.7 percent, and compulsory insurance – 26.3 percent.