Senior Iranian official disclose garment smuggling details

2018-04-19

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 19

By Khalid Kazimov – Trend:

Trade Promotion Organization of Iran has criticized the huge amount of smuggled garments into the country.

Mojtaba Khosrotaj, the head of Trade Promotion Organization of Iran, has said that worth of $1 billion of clothing items was smuggled into the country over the last fiscal year which ended on March 21, Fars news agency reported.

He further added that the value of the legally imported garment into the country over the last year stood at $59 million.

Mehdi Mahmoudi, an official with the association of clothing producers, earlier suggested that the country’s garment market values at $10 billion.

Iranian MP Naser Largani in a televised interview in March estimated that worth of $20 billion of goods is smuggled into the country per year.

However, the Iranian organization for combating smuggling of goods says the value of the smuggled goods into the country stands at $12.5 billion.