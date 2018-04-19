Uzbekistan to export cars to Mongolia

April 19

A number of contracts and agreements were signed between Uzbekistan and Mongolia, at the initiative of the Uzbek Embassy, Uzbek media reported on April 19.

Issues of cooperation were discussed during the meeting of the newly appointed Uzbek Ambassador in Mongolia Bakhtiyor Saidov with the government of Mongolia. A meeting was held with participation of representatives of major Mongolian companies. During the talks, representatives of companies were invited to Uzbekistan.

As a result, in less than a month, a delegation of a large company Nomin Holding from Mongolia, arrived in Uzbekistan.