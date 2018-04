Protest rallies in Armenia against Sargsyan were expected: Azerbaijani MP

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 19

By Samir Ali - Trend:

Protest rallies in Armenia against Serzh Sargsyan were expected, Azerbaijani MP Tahir Karimli told Trend.

It was expected that the Armenian society, wishing to get rid of the so-called Karabakh clan headed by Sargsyan, will begin to act, Karimli said.