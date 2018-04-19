Belarus president sends Independence Day greetings to Israel

2018-04-19 15:56 | www.trend.az | 2

Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko has sent greetings to Israel President Reuven Rivlin as the country celebrates the 70th anniversary of the State of Israel, BelTA learned from the press service of the Belarusian leader.



“I am especially pleased to mention that outstanding people with Belarusian roots were the founding fathers of this state, among them was first Israel President Chaim Weizmann. Some time ago our country supported the resolution of the United Nations Organization which made it possible to create the State of Israel,” the message of greetings reads.



The president remarked that the historical foundation and the unity of the fates of Belarusians and Jews in the past play a positive role in the formation of the atmosphere of trust and mutual understanding in bilateral relations and allow us to count on the further development of productive cooperation.



Alexander Lukashenko wished Reuven Rivlin strong health and success. He also wished peace and prosperity to friendly people of Israel.

