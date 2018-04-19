Turkish opposition party nominates its presidential candidate

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 19

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

The Turkish opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) has nominated a candidate for the post of a president of Turkey, Turkish media reported on April 19.

Reportedly, the opposition party nominated its current leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu to run for the presidency in the upcoming election.

Kilicdaroglu's candidacy was put forward during a vote within the party. 85 percent of party members voted for Kilicdaroglu's candidacy.