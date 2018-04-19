Russia’s aluminum deliveries to Japan halted over US sanctions

Russia’s aluminum deliveries to Japan have been halted over US sanctions, Rusal Japan Director Kunihiko Higashi told TASS on Thursday.

"Further aluminum deliveries have been cancelled," he said. "Our buyers have said they cannot make payments to Rusal, which is related to the recent US sanctions. Such notices were coming to us one after another," he said.

The Japan Association for Trade with Russia and Newly Independent States (ROTOBO) earlier told TASS that payments for purchasing aluminum delivered to Japan were made in US dollars. "Their purchase in US banks requires indicating the transaction’s purpose," the association’s representative said. "The mention of Rusal possibly creates problems," he added.

According to Rusal Japan, Russia accounted for about 15% of Japan’s aluminum imports or around 230,000 tonnes. The entire amount of aluminum was delivered by Russia’s Rusal.