Foreign ministers of Kazakhstan, Turkey discuss bilateral co-op (PHOTO)

2018-04-19 16:38 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 19

By Ali Mustafayev – Trend:

Foreign Ministers of Kazakhstan and Turkey Kairat Abdrakhmanov and Mevlut Cavusoglu held a meeting, where they discussed topical issues of bilateral cooperation, within the framework of the visit of Kazakhstan's foreign minister to Turkey, Turkish foreign minister said on Twitter April 19.

"At our meeting with Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan, Kairat Abdrakhmanov, we talked about preparations for the upcoming 3rd Turkey-Kazakhstan High Level Strategic Cooperation Council Meeting as well as on topics on our common agenda,” the message said.