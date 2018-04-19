Ilham Aliyev meets Gen.Scaparrotti; Baku hosts high-level meeting of Russian, NATO generals (UPDATE)

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 19

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev received a delegation led by the Supreme Allied Commander Europe (SACEUR) of NATO Allied Command Operations, Curtis Scaparrotti, in Baku on April 19.

Scaparrotti congratulated President Aliyev over his victory in the presidential election held on April 11, 2018.

At the meeting, the sides discussed the successful development of NATO-Azerbaijan cooperation.

Noting that he paid a visit to NATO headquarters in November last year, the head of state said that exchanging views with the NATO Secretary General, his speech at NATO's North Atlantic Council meeting and discussions held there, once again demonstrated the high level of cooperation between Azerbaijan and NATO.

Scaparrotti, for his part, expressed satisfaction with the NATO-Azerbaijan cooperation, further adding that Azerbaijan is a very important partner country for the Alliance.

He highly appreciated the role of Azerbaijan in peacekeeping operations in Afghanistan and underlined the importance of using the country's transit and transport capabilities for these operations.

Scaparrotti thanked President Aliyev for Azerbaijan's hosting his meeting with the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation.

The President voiced hope that this meeting will serve to strengthening of the international security.

