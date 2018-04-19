Baku meeting: Gerasimov, Scaparrotti mull military activities of Russia, NATO in Europe

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 19

Trend:

Valery Gerasimov, chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, and Curtis Scaparrotti, Supreme Allied Commander Europe (SACEUR) of NATO Allied Command Operations, have discussed military activities of NATO and Russia in Europe, as well as increasing confidence measures and preventing incidents, RIA Novosti news agency reported citing the Russian Defense Ministry.

The discussion took place in Baku, Azerbaijan, the report said.

Story still developing

