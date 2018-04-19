Britain's May, China's Xi agree chemical weapons use 'unacceptable'

British Prime Minister Theresa May and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed on Thursday that the use of chemical weapons “by anyone, anywhere, for any purposes was unacceptable”, the prime minister’s office said, Reuters reports.

“The prime minister noted that the use of a nerve agent against Yulia and Sergei Skripal in Salisbury was a grave attack on the sovereign territory of the UK, and the first use of nerve agents on European soil since the Second World War,” a spokeswoman said in a statement.