Russian retail store network seeks to expand activity in Azerbaijan

2018-04-19 17:29 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 19

By Ilkin Shafiyev - Trend:

Russian retail store network 'Svetofor' intends to increase the number of its stores in Azerbaijan, Head of the retail network in Azerbaijan Sergey Koklyagin told Trend on April 19.

"Our fourth low-price store 'Svetofor' will be opened in Baku on April 20. We already have stores in Binagadi, Mardakan and Mammadli settlements of Baku," he said.

He reminded that the first 'Svetofor' store was opened in Azerbaijan in late March 2018.