Islamic Corporation for Development of Private Sector inks bilateral agreement with Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation

2018-04-19 17:40 | www.trend.az | 2

The Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector (ICD), the private sector arm of Islamic Development Bank (IDB) Group, and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation Europe Limited, a subsidiary of Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC) have signed a bilateral agreement today.

The agreement is one of the key outcomes of the visit of a high-level SMBC delegation, headed by Mr. Koichi Miyata, the Chairman of the Board of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, the holding company of SMBC, to the Islamic Development Bank (IDB) Group offices in Jeddah in January 2018. During the meeting, ICD management expressed their strong support for the partnership, stating: “We are proud of this partnership with the SMBC Group which will support ICD in our continuous development work. Furthermore, the collaborative effort we are witnessing today is expected to strengthen the relationship between ICD and non-traditional partners globally. Needless to say, ICD is committed to supporting Japan as the country works toward further developing the Islamic finance capabilities of its well-established financial institutions.”

Mr Koichi Miyata stated that “SMBC is delighted to provide this facility and in becoming one of ICD’s top relationship banks. This is a milestone for our relationship as we seek to provide our strong support to ICD and assist it in fulfilling its mandate in its member states, including in Saudi Arabia where we are keen to support the Saudi Vision 2030“. He also added that “this transaction is in line with SMBC’s ambitions to continue expanding its Islamic Finance business, and it also represents an additional demonstration of the importance SMBC attributes to its highly successful and strategically value-adding relationship with the IDB Group and its companies.”

About the Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector (ICD)

ICD is a multilateral organization and a member of the Islamic Development Bank (IDB) Group. The mandate of ICD is to support economic development and promote the development of the