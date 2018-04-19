President Aliyev: Meeting of Russia, NATO top brass in Baku - a sign of confidence in Azerbaijan (UPDATE)

2018-04-19 17:43 | www.trend.az | 2

Details added (first version posted on 13:35)

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 19

Trend:

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev received a delegation led by the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, First Deputy Defense Minister Valery Gerasimov in Baku on April 19.

Gerasimov congratulated Ilham Aliyev on his convincing victory in the presidential election and assessed the election as a sign of the Azerbaijani people's great confidence in the head of state.

President Aliyev thanked for the congratulations.

At the meeting, successful relations between Azerbaijan and Russia in the military and military-technical spheres were discussed. They also exchanged views on future mutually beneficial cooperation.

Gerasimov thanked President Aliyev for Azerbaijan's hosting his meeting with the Supreme Allied Commander Europe (SACEUR) of NATO Allied Command Operations.

The Azerbaijani president assessed the holding of the meeting in Baku as a sign of confidence in Azerbaijan and voiced hope that the meeting would contribute to strengthening of the international security.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news