Azerbaijani MP: Political crisis in Armenia at its peak

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 19

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

The political crisis in Armenia has reached its peak, Azerbaijani MP Elman Nasirov told Trend April 19.

"The Armenian population suffered during the years of Serzh Sargsyan's presidency,” he said. “The economic decline, poverty, emigration have reached an unprecedented level. The Armenian people do not want to see Sargsyan in power and stood against him."

“When Sargsyan started to take actions to transfer from the presidential republic to the parliamentary one, he said that he does not intend to become prime minister and this will not happen under any circumstances,” Nasirov added.

"People in Armenia think that as long as Armenia continues the occupation of Azerbaijani lands, they will not have future and their situation will aggravate," he said. “This way of thinking is gradually spreading in Armenia and the culprit of this situation is Serzh Sargsyan.”

Armenia’s ex-president Serzh Sargsyan has been elected as prime minister with 77 votes for and 17 against. Armenia’s opposition launched mass protests against the candidacy of Sargsyan for prime minister of the country.

The rally, headed by opposition MP Nikol Pashinyan, has been held in Yerevan since April 13. During the rally there were clashes between the police and the rally participants. Some individuals were detained. Rally participants started blocking the central streets of Yerevan.

