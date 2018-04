Azerbaijani company to reconstruct water intake in Kazakhstan

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 19

By Ali Mustafayev – Trend:

Azerbaijan’s "ALKE Insaat Sanaye ve Ticaret" JSC will reconstruct the "October" water intake in Kazakhstan.

"This will be the first major overhaul in the last 60 years for the “October" water intake in Ust-Kamenogorsk city," the press service of the Ust-Kamenogorsk’s executive body said in a message.