NATO talks meeting between Gerasimov, Scaparrotti in Baku

2018-04-19 18:15 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 19

Trend:

Valery Gerasimov, chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, and Curtis Scaparrotti, Supreme Allied Commander Europe (SACEUR) of NATO Allied Command Operations, at their meeting in Baku demonstrated mutual interest in supporting military ties aimed at maintaining predictability and transparency, RIA Novosti reported with reference to NATO press service.

The two top generals discussed issues related to the current situation and military drills, the report said.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news