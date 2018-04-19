EBRD, EU launch Regional Small Business Program in Tajikistan

Micro, small and medium-sized private businesses in Tajikistan will now benefit from a new Regional Small Business Program (RSBP) launched in Dushanbe on April 19, Tajik agency “ASIA-Plus” reported on April 19 citing the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) Resident Office in Dushanbe.

The EU-funded and EBRD-managed project is reportedly designed to transfer know-how in the field of micro, small and medium-sized enterprise (MSME) finance throughout Central Asia.

The launch event in Dushanbe was co-organized by the EBRD and the National Bank of Tajikistan. The event was attended by senior representatives of the EU, the EBRD, international organizations, and local financial institutions.

The Program will make a knowledge sharing and exchange platform accessible to financial institutions engaged in financing of private sector in Tajikistan. It will also help local financial intermediaries to get systematic digital access to EBRD’s experience in this field.

It is envisaged that eventually the digital platform will be transformed into an online learning system available to financial institutions in Central Asia on a wider basis. Furthermore, financial institutions from Tajikistan will receive regular classroom training on a variety of topics relevant for financial institutions in providing services to MSMEs.